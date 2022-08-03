How to Watch PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship Live on August 4

The PGA Tour continues with the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which is the last event before the PGA Tour Playoffs. The top 125 golfers are eligible for the event with 2021 winner Kevin Kisner returning to defend his title against notable golfers: Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Harris English, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and more.

Originally, the Wyndham Championship was known as the Greater Greensboro Open when it was founded in 1938. Sam Sneed has the most wins at the course with 8, with Davis Love III in second place at 3. For the 2022 season finale, the players will compete in Greensboro for a winner's share of $1.314 million of the $7.3 million purse.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, August 4

Round starts: 6:45 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2 - Friday, August 5

Round starts: 6:45 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 6:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, August 6

Round starts: 7:45 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Round 4 - Sunday, August 7

Round starts: 7:45 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS

How to Watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship

CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the Wyndham Championship for Free

Catch all of the CBS coverage of the 2022 Wyndham Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what CBS channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes CBS and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the Wyndham Championship and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $69.99 for the first two months, which is a $40 discount.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on CBS, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on Sling TV (For Free!)

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Golf Channel's coverage of the Wyndham Championship. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and until August 20, you can watch Sling TV for free.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on CBS and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming Golf Channel's broadcast of the Wyndham Championship. Fans can watch all of Golf Channel's coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Watch the Wyndham Championship on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ Premium can watch the simulcast of CBS coverage of the 3M Open for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

Other Ways to Watch the Wyndham Championship



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.