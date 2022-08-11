How to Watch PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship LIVE Without Cable on August 11

Since its arrival in 2007, the FedEx Cup has become a staple of the PGA Tour. Its introduction to the tour became the first time that men's pro golf had a playoff system and the only two men to win the tournament twice are Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay will be looking to defend his title against McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, and more

As the best golfers in the world travel to TPC Southwind for this year's FedEx St. Jude Championship, they'll be competing for a winner's share of $2.7 million of the $15 million purse. Finau won the 2021 event and he will be looking to win the big prize money again and jump up the leaderboard during the postseason.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, August 11

Round starts: 8:15 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 2 - Friday, August 12

Round starts: 8:15 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, August 13

Round starts: 8:00 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Late TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday, August 14

Round starts: 8:00 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Late TV coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $69.99 for the first two months, which is a $40 discount.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sling TV (For Free!)

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC and Golf Channel's coverage of the St. Jude Championship. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's FedEx Championship on NBC and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Fans can watch coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.