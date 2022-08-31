How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 1

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Oakland Athletics take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park
On September 1 at 4:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), MASN and NBC Sports California.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.
In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.