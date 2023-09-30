How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on Sep 30

On Sep 30 at 9:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and NBC Sports California.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Sep 30 at 9:07 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports West and NBC Sports California

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Angels, check out our Angels streaming guide.

In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Athletics, check out our Athletics streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.