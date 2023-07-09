How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Boston Red Sox Live on Jul 9

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Oakland Athletics take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park
On Jul 9 at 1:35 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and NBC Sports California.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Red Sox, check out our Red Sox streaming guide.
In Oakland, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Athletics, check out our Athletics streaming guide.
Fans who live outside of the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.
While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.