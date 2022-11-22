How to Watch No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State Live Without Cable on November 26

This Thanksgiving weekend, one of college football's greatest rivalries will take the field when No. 3 Michigan Wolverines travel to the Horshoe to take on No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams are 11-0 and trying to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win which makes Saturday's game bigger than usual.

Known as "The Game," Michigan and Ohio State first met in 1897 and have played annually each year from 1918 to 2020 without interruption. The two Big Ten juggernauts have met 117 times with Michigan leading 59-51-6 all-time. 2021 was the first time the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes since 2011. Ohio State has dominated its rivals this century, winning 17 of the 22 matchups since 2000.

Saturday's game has a lot at stake for legacies for those taking the field and calling plays on the sideline. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud will be looking to secure his case for the Heisman with an impressive game over the Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be looking to win his second game against the Buckeyes and his first one on the road in Columbus.

Find out how to watch Michigan at Ohio State, below.

When to Watch - Saturday, November 26

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live Without Cable

Fox will be home to all of Saturday's action between Michigan and Ohio State on the gridiron. Most streaming services offer Fox so fans will have a few different options when viewing The Game. Find out if your services carries Fox, below.

Michigan-Ohio State Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fubo TV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live for Free

Catch live action from the Horshoe on Fox by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what channels carry Fox in your area with an antenna.

Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live on Hulu + Live TV

For $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is the best way to watch all of the action during Saturday's showdown. The streaming service includes Fox, and over 75 channels. The service also includes the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.



Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live on DIRECTV STREAM



For $69.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package includes Michigan-Ohio State on Fox. The plan includes over 75 channels and unlimited DVR storage, and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can get their first 3 months of HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, and Epix for free.

Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can watch live Michigan at Ohio State on FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch Michigan at Ohio State Live on Sling TV





For $40/month, subscribers to Sling Blue can watch No. 3 Michigan take on No. 2 Ohio State live on Fox, and over 40 channels. The service includes 50 hours of DVR storage so you will be able to relive your favorite moments and shows.



Watch Michigan at Ohio State on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes live on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.