How to Watch No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC Live Without Cable on November 26

Thanksgiving weekend has arrived, and per tradition, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be home to another game in one of college football's most historic rivalries when the No. 6 USC Trojans host the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Trojans are looking to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff but the Irish will want to give them bad luck.

Historically, the Trojans and Fighting Irish are two of the sport's most successful powerhouses and combine for 24 national titles and 14 Heisman winners. The Trojan-Fighting Irish rivalry dates back to 1926 and has been played every year since, with the exception of 1943-1945 and 2020. With 92 meetings on the field, the Irish lead the all-time series 48-36-5 and won the most recent contest 31 to 16 in 2021.

Under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are 10-1 and have returned to national prominence, and are at the cusp of having a chance to compete for a national title for the first time since 2006. They'll have to win the rest of their games, the PAC-12 Championship Game, and get some help if they are to make the CFP, but with Ohio State and Michigan playing each other, that should open a spot in the top 4.

A win for Notre Dame wouldn't get them in the CFP but to play spoiler against a rival would give the Irish major bragging rights. The Independent powerhouse is coming off of a 44-0 shutout against Boston College, winning 8 of their last 9, which includes a 5-game winning streak.

When to Watch - Saturday, November 26

Game: No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 USC Trojans

No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 USC Trojans Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

