How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on Aug 27

On Aug 27 at 1:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Sun and Amazon Prime Video.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Aug 27 at 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Sun and Amazon Prime Video

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Rays, check out our Rays streaming guide.

In New York, the game is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which is available with Amazon Prime Video. For more ways to watch the Yankees, check out our Yankees streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.