How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on Sep 15

On Sep 15 at 6:35 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and YES.

New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Sep 15 at 6:35 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-PIT and YES

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Pirates, check out our Pirates streaming guide.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Yankees, check out our Yankees streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.