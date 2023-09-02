How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Live on Sep 2

On Sep 2 at 7:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

When: Sep 2 at 7:10 PM ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and YES Network

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Astros, check out our Astros streaming guide.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Yankees, check out our Yankees streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.