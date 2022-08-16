How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and SportsNet NY.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves

When: August 16 at 7:20 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports South and SportsNet NY

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.