At 15-8, the Milwaukee Brewers sit at the top of the NL Central and will be welcoming the 3-19 Cincinnati Reds to American Family Field for tonight's divisional game. Tonight's game will be the first time the pair have faced off this season and they'll play a total of 19 times this year. Last season, the Brewers went 10-9 against the Reds.

Heading into tonight's game, the Brewers have won 7 of their last 10 games and are coming off of back-to-back series wins against the Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates, who are also NL Central foes. Led by a fierce foursome of Hunter Renfroe, Willy Adames, Andrew McCutchen, and Christian Yelich, the Brewers have dominated at home with a 7-4 record, so far this season.

The Reds have struggled this year, without All-Star Nick Castellanos. Castellanos opted out to join the Phillies in the offseason, and now, the Reds are 1-9 in their last 10 and are currently on a 6-game losing streak. During their last game, they were outscored 10-1 by the Rockies on Sunday, which led to the Reds being swept for the second series in the row, which includes a sweep by the Padres. On a positive note, 2 of the club's 3 wins have come on the road, which opens the door for a possible road win tonight for the NLC's last-place team.

You can find out how to watch Reds at Brewers without cable below.

Reds vs. Brewers

Date: Tuesday, May 3

Time: 7:40 PM ET

Channel: MLB.tv, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Wisconsin

How to Stream Reds vs. Brewers

Today's game will air on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Wisconsin for viewers in-market for their local team and on MLB.TV for those who are outside of the local markets for the two teams.

Reds vs Brewers Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Ohio ✔







Bally Sports Wisconsin ✔











Fans that live in the local market for the Reds can watch today's game on Bally Sports Ohio. Fans in the Milwaukee market can watch on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Both are available with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package for $89.99 per month.





Fans who live outside of the Reds and Brewers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch Tuesday's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

