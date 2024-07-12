How to Watch MLB All-Star Week 2024

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The baseball season is a long rollercoaster ride for many teams and fans, filled with moments of both unbridled optimism and soul-crushing despair. Thankfully, about midway through the year, MLB takes a much-needed break for its All-Star Week festivities which kicks off Friday, July 12. While the All-Star Game itself and the Home Run Derby usually attract the most attention, there's plenty of baseball-related content throughout the week. So, if you're wondering how to watch MLB All-Star week or how to watch the MLB All-Star Game, you've come to the right place.

MLB All-Star Game MLB

The Futures Game shows off the stars of tomorrow, when prospects from both the American League and National League compete in an exhibition game. Also focused on the future, the MLB Draft begins during All-Star week, introducing fans to players who will soon be appearing in the minor leagues. The Celebrity Softball Game is exactly what it sounds like, with this year's participants including MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and USA Softball Olympian Jennie Finch, among others. Last but not least is the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Swingman Classic, which gives 50 college athletes the chance to display their skills on the biggest of stages.

This year's celebration also includes the first-ever Futures Skills Showcase, a hitting competition for the stars of tomorrow. Players will compete in "Hit it Here," when they'll be challenged to hit the ball in certain areas of the field; "Call Your Shot," in which players will try to hit the ball in the outfield section of their choice; and "Swing for the Fences," a home run derby with a twist.

With all these events, it's probably not a surprise that MLB All-Star Week content is spread across a few different channels and streamers. But rest easy, because we've gathered together all the info you need to catch every dinger, draft pick, and double play. All you'll need is access to Fox, ESPN, or the MLB Network. Here's how to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Week.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on ESPN+

ESPN will be covering two big events: day one of the MLB Draft (on July 14 at 7 p.m. ET) and the Home Run Derby (on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET). ESPN+ subscribers will also be able to watch both events.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on DIRECTV STREAM

You can watch ESPN, MLB Network, and FOX All-Star Week broadcasts with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98 per month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on Fubo

Fubo will also get you access to ESPN, MLB Network, and FOX All-Star Week coverage. You can even enjoy the festivities with a free seven-day trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99 per month. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV at $77/month will get you access to ESPN, MLB Network, and FOX All-Star Week coverage. When you've had enough baseball for the time being, check out Hulu's wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on Sling TV

Sling TV will get you access to ESPN and FOX via the Orange or Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month. ESPN and FOX both broadcast baseball games all season long, so you'll have plenty to watch once the All-Star festivities have concluded.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week on MLB.TV

A Subscription to MLB.TV will give you access to lots of All-Star Week action. The streamer will be broadcasting the HBCU Swingman Classic on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET, the Futures Game on July 13 at 4 p.m. ET, the Celebrity Softball Game on July 13 at 8:45 p.m. ET, the Futures Game Skills Competition on July 14 at 10 a.m. ET, all three days of the MLB Draft (July 14, 15, and 16), and the Red Carpet Show on July 16 at 2 p.m ET. MLB.TV is offering a 50% deal for All-Star Week so now may be the time to subscribe if you haven't already.

How to Watch MLB All-Star Week from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US, you can still catch All-Star Week action using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as ESPN+. Private Internet Access starts at $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

