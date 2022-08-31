How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets Live on September 1

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets at Citi Field
On September 1 at 4:10 PM ET, the New York Mets will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), SportsNet NY and Spectrum SportsNet LA.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.