How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live on August 24

On August 24 at 7:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports West.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: August 24 at 7:10 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports West

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.