How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Live on Jul 22

On Jul 22 at 1:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will play the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), YES and Bally Sports Kansas City.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

When: Jul 22 at 1:05 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), YES and Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Yankees, check out our Yankees streaming guide.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Royals, check out our Royals streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.