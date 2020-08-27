The 2020 presidential election cycle has been a heated one indeed, but one piece of news that has galvanized many Americans is the nomination of Kamala Harris for vice president by Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden. Since being chosen as Biden's running mate, Harris has appeared alongside Biden for several interviews, including with ABC News' David Muir and People Magazine, but the California senator is now ready to take the spotlight for her first solo interview of the election cycle on Friday, Aug. 28.

Harris will be interviewed by Craig Melvin of NBC News's Today at 7 a.m. E.T., discussing the recent Republican National Convention and what's next for the Democratic Party in the race for the White House.

Harris, who was born to an Indian American mother and a Black father, is the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman to be nominated for vice president. She previous campaigned to be the Democratic party's presidential nominee but eventually withdrew from the race in December. Early on, Harris was considered a top-tier contender for the nomination and had some standout moments on the debate stage, but she also faced criticisms for her record on crime as California's attorney general.

Ahead of her first solo interview with NBC News on Friday, Harris is also expected to counter Donald Trump's RNC speech on Thursday night from Washington, D.C. Harris' address is expected focus on the Trump administration's "failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families" and present how the Biden-Harris administration would protect Americans from both the health and economic fallout of the pandemic.

Today airs daily at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBC.