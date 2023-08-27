How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers Live on Aug 27

On Aug 27 at 1:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers

When: Aug 27 at 1:40 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Tigers, check out our Tigers streaming guide.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Astros, check out our Astros streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.