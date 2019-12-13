Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Awards season is just around the corner, and you know what that means! It's time to spend your holiday break binge-watching as many of the nominees as you can so you don't feel like an uncultured swine when your family starts talking about the year's most critically acclaimed series like Fleabag and Unbelievable.

And you know, TV Guide has your back. We've pulled together a list of where to stream all the 77th Golden Globe Awards television nominees, from Succession to The Kominsky Method. Use your time wisely though because some of these series are harder to binge than others, and that Jan. 5 air date for the Golden Globes is just around the corner.

Check out the full list of TV nominees and how to stream them below.

Note: Several of these shows are available for purchase à la carte on iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets. The information below is for streaming through services via subscription.

Olivia Colman, The Crown Photo: Des Willie, Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix

The Act

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Joey King) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Patricia Arquette)

Barry

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Henry Winkler)

Big Little Lies

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Nicole Kidman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Meryl Streep)

Catch-22

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Christopher Abbott)

Catherine the Great

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Helen Mirren)

Chernobyl

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Jared Harris), Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Stellan Skarsgard), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Emily Watson)

The Crown

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Olivia Colman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Helena Bonham Carter)

Dead to Me

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Christina Applegate)

Andrew Scott in Fleabag Photo: Steve Schofield / Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Andrew Scott)

Fosse/Verdon

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sam Rockwell), and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Michelle Williams)

Game of Thrones

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Kit Harington)

Killing Eve

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jodie Comer)

The Kominsky Method

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Michael Douglas), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Alan Arkin)

Living With Yourself

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Paul Rudd)

The Loudest Voice

How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Russell Crowe)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)

The Morning Show Photo: Frank Masi, Apple

The Morning Show

How to watch: Apple TV+

Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon)

Mr. Robot

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Rami Malek)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Kirsten Dunst)

The Politician

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ben Platt)

Pose

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Billy Porter)

Ramy

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ramy Youssef)

Russian Doll

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

The Spy

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sacha Baron Cohen)

Succession

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actor in a TV Drama (Brian Cox), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Kieran Culkin)

Unbelievable

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Toni Collette)

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

