Awards season is just around the corner, and you know what that means! It's time to spend your holiday break binge-watching as many of the nominees as you can so you don't feel like an uncultured swine when your family starts talking about the year's most critically acclaimed series like Fleabag and Unbelievable.
And you know, TV Guide has your back. We've pulled together a list of where to stream all the 77th Golden Globe Awards television nominees, from Succession to The Kominsky Method. Use your time wisely though because some of these series are harder to binge than others, and that Jan. 5 air date for the Golden Globes is just around the corner.
Check out the full list of TV nominees and how to stream them below.
Note: Several of these shows are available for purchase à la carte on iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets. The information below is for streaming through services via subscription.
The Act
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Joey King) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Patricia Arquette)
Barry
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Henry Winkler)
Big Little Lies
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Nicole Kidman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Meryl Streep)
Catch-22
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Christopher Abbott)
Catherine the Great
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Helen Mirren)
Chernobyl
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Jared Harris), Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Stellan Skarsgard), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Emily Watson)
The Crown
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Olivia Colman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Helena Bonham Carter)
Dead to Me
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Christina Applegate)
Fleabag
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Andrew Scott)
Fosse/Verdon
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sam Rockwell), and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Michelle Williams)
Game of Thrones
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Kit Harington)
Killing Eve
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jodie Comer)
The Kominsky Method
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Michael Douglas), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Alan Arkin)
Living With Yourself
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Paul Rudd)
The Loudest Voice
How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Russell Crowe)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)
The Morning Show
How to watch: Apple TV+
Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon)
Mr. Robot
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Rami Malek)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Kirsten Dunst)
The Politician
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ben Platt)
Pose
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Billy Porter)
Ramy
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ramy Youssef)
Russian Doll
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)
The Spy
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Succession
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actor in a TV Drama (Brian Cox), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Kieran Culkin)
Unbelievable
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Toni Collette)
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
