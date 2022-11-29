How to Watch Every 2022 College Football Championship Game Live Without Cable

Join or Sign In
The 2022 college football season heads into Week 14 with Conference Championship Weekend. 11 conferences will determine their champion this weekend with some teams fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff. #6 USC, #3 Michigan, and #4 TCU are competing for the PAC-12, Big Ten, and Big 12 championships, respectively, and all three teams have a chance at securing a spot in the CFP.
For USC, they'll need a victory and a team in the top 4 to lose if they want to have a shot at the national championship. #1 Georgia will take on #5 LSU in the SEC Championship Game but even if the Tigers pull off the upset that shouldn't take the Bulldogs out of CFP contention.
Find out how to watch all of the 2022 Conference Championship Games, below.
|Date
|Conference
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Location
|Network
|Friday, December 2
|C-USA
|North Texas at #23 UTSA
|7:30 PM
|Alamodome – San Antonio, TX
|CBSSN
|PAC-12
|#12 Utah vs. #4 USC
|8:00 PM
|Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
|FOX
|Saturday, December 3
|Big 12
|#13 Kansas State vs. #3 TCU
|12:00 PM
|AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
|ABC
|MAC
|Toledo vs. Ohio
|12:00 PM
|Ford Field – Detroit, MI
|ESPN
|Sun Belt
|Coastal Carolina at Troy
|3:30 PM
|Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL
|ESPN
|American
|#22 UCF at #18 Tulane
|4:00 PM
|Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
|ABC
|Mountain West
|Fresno State at Boise State
|4:00 PM
|Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
|FOX
|SEC
|#11 LSU vs. #1 Georgia
|4:00 PM
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
|CBS
|SWAC
|Southern at Jackson State
|4:00 PM
|MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS
|ESPN2
|ACC
|#10 Clemson vs. #24 North Carolina
|8:00 PM
|Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
|ABC
|BIG TEN
|Purdue vs. #2 Michigan
|8:00 PM
|Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
|FOX
ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CBS Sports Network will combine to cover every conference championship game this weekend. Most streaming services carry these channels and you can find out where to find them below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|CBS
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|CBSSN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FOX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live games on FOX, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live conference championship games on FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
Upgrade to the Ultimate package to stream live games on CBS Sports Network and over 140 channels for $104.99 per month.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live conference championship games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CBS Sports Network on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and ESPN2. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live conference championship games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live football games on FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live conference championship games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN2, ESPN and CBS Sports Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live conference championship games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live games and Paramount+ without ads.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.