Nothing quite puts a smile on peoples' faces like Disney music, which is why ABC will host an hour-long singalong special tonight featuring some of your favorite stars performing iconic Disney tunes. Ryan Seacrest will host this kid-friendly Disney Family Singalong, and it will air Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c.

Your first option is obviously to watch live on ABC, you can also watch it on ABC.com. For streamers, the special can also be viewed via Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

If you're a Wildcat fan, you'll be please to hear that the singalong with feature a full-on High School Musical cast reunion! High School Musical director Kenny Ortega will reunite with Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel, with Efron joining in as a last-minute addition, per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Hollywood's biggest Disneyphiles are set to take on their favorite songs across Disney's expansive portfolio, from classics like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Toy Story, to modern hits like Moana and Frozen. The special will feature performances and appearances Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auli'i Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more. And if you're worried about fumbling the lyrics, Disney's got you covered. Viewers can sing along with help from an animated character that will guide the on-screen lyrics.

The event will also include star-studded PSAs that will raise awareness about Feeding America, the charitable organization working to provide food and other resources to those most vulnerable.

Editor's note: This post was updated to include additional details about the High School Musical reunion portion of the special.