How to Watch Cubs at Reds in 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Without Cable Live on August 11

Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.

For the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, Joe Davis will be handling play-by and John Smoltz will join him as an analyst. The ballpark isn't the same one from the 1989 sports fantasy of the same name, as it was constructed in the cornfield for the inaugural game in 2021.

Originally, the inaugural Field of Dreams Game was scheduled for 2020, but it was postponed a year due to the pandemic. In the 2021 game, the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 9-8, in what was a spectacle. Celebrities took part in the celebration which honored the Field of Dreams cast and film. For this year's contest, the Cubs and Reds will be wearing special uniforms when they take the field in front of a capacity crowd of approximately 8,000 fans.

Sit back, relax, and find out how to watch the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game, below.

When to Watch

Date: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Channel: FOX

How to Watch

Fox will be home to all of the action between the Cubs and Reds when they head to the cornfields in the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game and you can find out how to watch for free, below.

Watch MLB Field of Dreams Live for Free

Catch all of the FOX coverage of the MLB Field of Dreams Game by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what FOX channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch MLB Field of Dreams on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99 per month, you can catch all of the action at the Field of Dreams on FOX with DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment package. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the MLB and more with a 5-day free trial.

Watch the MLB Field of Dreams on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Field of Dreams on FOX via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the MLB Field of Dreams on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game on FOX, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the MLB Field of Dreams on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the Field of Dreams Game on FOX. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the game live, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month, plus a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch the MLB Field of Dreams Game on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to stream the game live on FOX for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

