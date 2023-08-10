How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live on Aug 10

On Aug 10 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), SportsNet LA and ATT SportsNet-RM.

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Dodgers, check out our Dodgers streaming guide.

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Rockies, check out our Rockies streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.