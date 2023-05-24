How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Live on May 24

On May 24 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and NESN.

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: May 24 at 9:38 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports West and NESN

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Angels, check out our Angels streaming guide.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Red Sox, check out our Red Sox streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.