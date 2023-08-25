How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live on Aug 25

On Aug 25 at 10:15 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCS BA and Bally Sports Southeast.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

When: Aug 25 at 10:15 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCS BA and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Giants, check out our Giants streaming guide.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Braves, check out our Braves streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.