How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on Jul 23

On Jul 23 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports South.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Jul 23 at 2:10 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports South

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Brewers, check out our Brewers streaming guide.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Braves, check out our Braves streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.