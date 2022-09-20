How to Watch Arizona D-backs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live on September 20, Game 2

On September 20 at 3:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Arizona D-backs. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Arizona.

Arizona D-backs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: September 20 at 3:10 PM ET

TV: Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona D-backs local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.