The Red River Rivalry will spotlight this year's NCAA Division I Softball national championship when storied Big 12 rivals 57-3 Oklahoma and 47-20-1 Texas square off in a best-of-three series.

On Saturday, June 4th, the Sooners outplayed Texas, 7-2, in the first-ever Women's College World Series game to be broadcasted on ABC, which drew more eyes to the sport by averaging 1.25 million viewers. As the drama unfolds over the next 3-games, Texas is playing with a chip on their shoulder as they're the first unseeded team to make the finals. The Sooners are looking to secure their second-straight title, sixth in program history, and have bragging rights against their Red River rivals.

Oklahoma came out swinging in Game 1 and set a WCWS record with six home runs as they defeated Texas 16-1. The Longhorns have their backs against the wall and have to win back-to-back games if they want to hoist the trophy at the end of the series.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Women's College World Series Championship Series without cable, below.

When to Watch

No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns (Game 1)

Date: Thursday, June 9

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 Women's College World Series

ESPN will be covering all of the action from this year's Women's College World Series and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

Women's College World Series Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Women's College World Series on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the Women's College World Series on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the WCWS on ESPN and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.

Watch the Women's College World Series on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the WCWS on ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the Women's College World Series on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch tonight's game on ESPN and ESPN2. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch coverage of the draft on ESPN, plus 30 other channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get your first month for $25.

Watch the Women's College World Series on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Women's College World Series on ESPN and ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.

Watch the Women's College World Series on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of tonight's game on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN.

2022 Women's College World Series Championship Series Schedule Date Game Time (ET) Where to Watch Wednesday, June 8 Oklahoma 16 vs. Texas 1 (Game 1) 8:30 PM ESPN Thursday, June 9 Oklahoma vs. Texas (Game 2) 7:30 PM ESPN2 Friday, June 10 Oklahoma vs. Texas (Game 3)* 8:30 PM ESPN

*if necessary

