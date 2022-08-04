How to Watch 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Without Cable on August 6

Join or Sign In
Eight inductees will join the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here's how to watch
On Saturday, August, 6, six NFL players, an official, and a coach will be enshrined into immortality at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2022 class will join the other 354 members in the halls of Canton, Ohio. The induction ceremony will be hosted by legendary broadcaster Chris "Boomer" Berman, and actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key will provide special in-stadium entertainment for the event.
The eight inductees listed will be eternally enshrined into the halls of Canton, Ohio at this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and you can find out more about each one at the bottom of the page.
In order of enshrinement speech:
Find out how to watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, below.
NFL Network and ESPN will air the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and cord cutters have a few different options to stream the event.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|NFL Network
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, and over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the ceremony coverage on ESPN, and NFL Network on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on ESPN, NFL Network, and over 75 channels with the base plan for $69.99 per month. The service includes the Disney Bundle, unlimited DVR storage, and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony coverage on ESPN, and NFL Network. With a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch coverage of the draft on ESPN and with a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch the NFL Network broadcast. Sling Orange + Blue is a combination of the two and allows you to watch both channels for $50 per month, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the induction ceremony on ESPN, and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.
Viewers can stream all of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the WatchESPN app, the NFL Mobile app, ESPN.com, or NFL.com. However, to watch the three-day event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN or the NFL Network.
Drafted with the 2nd overall pick in 1995, Boselli was the first player ever drafted in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Boselli was a cornerstone of the expansion franchise, playing for 7 seasons in 91 games. He was elected to five Pro Bowls, but his career was cut short due to injuries. The 1990s All-Decade Team member only played half of the decade but anchored an offensive line that reached the postseason in four-straight seasons. Due to a severe shoulder injury, Boselli had to retire in 2001 and finally will receive his gold jacket after 16 years of eligibility.
As a world-class sprinter, Branch set an NCAA championship meet record with a 10-second 100-meter dash before embarking on a 14-year NFL career from 1972-1985. Branch was a star WR and premier deep threat for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and led the team to three Super Bowl victories (XI, XV, XVIII). The former 4th-round pick led the NFL with 1,092 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 1974 and was a three-time All-Pro First Team member from 1974-1976 and was voted to four Pro Bowls (1975-77, 1978). Upon his retirement, Branch held records for most caught passes in the playoffs with 73, and yards with 1,289. After being eligible for 32 years, most of any inductee in this year's class, Branch will finally receive his gold jacket, unfortunately, he passed away on August 3, 2019.
Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1990 with the 48th overall pick, Butler became one of the most dominant safeties of his era. The Florida State Seminole led the team in interceptions five times, and appeared in two Super Bowls, with a dominant 35-21 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXI. From 1990-2001, Butler played 181 games in those 12 seasons and intercepted a pass in every season but his final one. As a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro team member, Butler was named on the All-Decade Team of the 1990s and was finally selected to the Hall of Fame after 16 years of eligibility.
McNally began his career in the NFL in 1959, serving as an NFL official for 9 years (Field Judge, 1959; Referee 1960-67) and then shifted to an administrative role in 1968. As an administrator, McNally was the Supervisor of Officials and changed the game when he installed the first film study program for training and evaluating officials. Known as "The Father of Instant Replay," he introduced the system to the NFL, which has spread to other sports in America. After retiring as the NFL's Supervisor of Officials in 1991, he would hold the same position for the World League of American Football in 1992, before returning to the NFL as an Assistant Supervisor of Officials, a position he held until 2007. For the following 8 seasons, he was an NFL Officiating Observer upon his retirement in 2015.
After being eligible for 20 years, three-time All-Pro, three-time All-NFC, and five-time Prow Bowl linebacker Sam Mills will finally take his place in Canton. The undersized and undrafted linebacker out of Montclair State played in the NFL for 12 seasons and 181 games after beginning his professional football career playing three seasons in the USFL. He signed with the Saints in 1986 and became the heart of their defense, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his second season. Later, he would join the expansion Carolina Panthers, leading them to the 1996 NFC Championship Game in their second season. Mills retired in 1997, and became an assistant coach on the Panthers the following season. In 2003, he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and became an inspiration for the Panthers who made their first Super Bowl appearance after Mills' legendary "Keep Pounding," speech, which would become the slogan for the team. Mills passed away in 2005, but his memory lives on, as his #51 jersey is the only retired number in Carolina's history.
After five years of eligibility, Richard Seymour, the 6th overall pick of the 2001 draft, becomes the only player in this year's induction class to be drafted this century. Seymour's career stretches 12 seasons and he played in over 164 games with the New England Patriots (2001-2008) and Oakland Raiders (2009-2012), winning three Super Bowls (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX). The Georgia Bulldog was voted to seven Pro Bowls, three All-Pro First Teams, two All-Pro second teams, and seven Pro Bowls. As a 2000s NFL All-Decade Team member, Seymour was one of the most versatile and dominant players of his era. His teams were 46-8 (85.2 winning percentage) in games in which he recorded a sack.
From 1976-1982, Dick Vermeil coached the Philadelphia Eagles, turning the team around and leading them to their first Super Bowl appearance when they lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1980. He shocked the world when he announced his retirement in 1982 due to burnout. Like the Eagles, Vermeil would turn around the St. Louis Rams in three seasons when he made his return to football in 1997. By year 3, Vermeil turned the Rams into "The Greatest Show on Turf" in 1999 when they were the highest scoring offense en route to their first Super Bowl appearance and victory in franchise history. He would retire for the second time after hoisting the Lombardi but returned to the sidelines in 2001 to coach the Kansas City Chiefs. He would turn the Chiefs around with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the 2000s before retiring for the final time in 2005. The two-time Coach of the Year winner (1979, 1999) had a career record of 126-114 (.5250), with a regular season record of 120-109-0 (.524) and a postseason record of 6-5 (.545).
Drafted out of Notre Dame with the 7th overall pick in 1994, Bryant Young played his entire 14-year career with the San Francisco 49ers. Appearing in 208 games, Young was a stalwart on the Niners' defensive line, racking up 89.5 career sacks. The 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner led a Niners' defense that dominated the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX with a 49-26 victory. He was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s, a two-time First-team All-Pro (1996, 1998), and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
