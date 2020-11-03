It has been a chaotic and, more often than not, contentious election year. Donald Trump and Joe Biden, alongside their respective running mates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, have spent the last few months ramping up their presidential campaigns, and in that time, Americans have probably seen enough debates and town halls to last a lifetime. But finally, election day is here, and all the major news organizations will be covering what will likely be a very long night.

While millions of Americans have already submitted their ballots via mail or by early voting, there are still many more to be cast throughout the day on Tuesday. Because of the nature of this election, networks will begin coverage early in the day and plan to run it well into the wee hours of the morning, even later than in years past.

All major broadcast networks, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox, are expected to air primetime election night coverage, and cable news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will be covering the election around the clock. Below, you'll find the networks that have announced special election coverage plans for the day.

This post will be updated as more programming and streaming options are announced.





ABC News

ABC News will air special primetime election day coverage on Tuesday, Nov. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City, joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, and ABC News' political team. Streaming coverage will be available starting the morning of election day at 7 a.m. ET on ABC News Live. The streaming news channel will join forces in primetime with ABC News and then continue streaming breaking news and election results overnight and into the morning as vote counting continues.





CBS News

CBS will begin its election day coverage at 7 a.m. ET on CBS This Morning. Coverage will continue throughout the day and well into the night, with Norah O'Donnell anchoring beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, and Ed O'Keefe will provide coverage as well, while Major Garrett will offer live exit poll analysis. Maria Elena Salinas will cover voting trends, while Nancy Cordes will deliver updates on Senate and House races. Reince Priebus and Valerie Jarrett will offer analysis and insight, while David Becker will contribute legal expertise to help viewers understand potential voting issues and challenges. CBSNews.com will provide live digital coverage, including streaming and live blogs.





Fox News

FOX News will air special election night coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET, with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum co-anchoring FOX News Democracy 2020. Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, as well as political contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove, and Katie Pavlich will join Baier and MacCallum to provide analysis and commentary. Bill Hemmer will be on deck to break down results, while Shannon Bream and Jon Scott are set to co-anchor overnight coverage beginning at 2 a.m. through 5 a.m. FOX & Friends will begin an early edition of the program on Wednesday at 5 a.m. There will also be digital coverage at FoxNews.com and the Fox mobile app. Fox News Radio will begin special coverage starting at 6 p.m.





Fox Business News

Starting at 7PM/ET on Tuesday, November 3rd, anchor and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto, will helm the special program entitled FOX Business Network Presents Democracy 2020: Election Night. It will broadcast from FBN's New York City headquarters, providing live updates along with domestic and international market reaction as results come in throughout the night. Cavuto will be joined by a rotating panel of FBN's business and political experts, including global markets editor Maria Bartiromo, hosts Lou Dobbs, Charles Payne, Gerry Baker, Elizabeth MacDonald & Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery along with senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino and contributor Robert Wolf to provide real-time reaction and in-depth analysis of how the night's results could impact viewers' finances, Wall Street, and the global economy.





NBC News

NBC News will air special "Decision 2020" election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 through 4 a.m. ET on Nov. 4. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, and Andrea Mitchell will anchor coverage throughout the night, while Kate Snow will join the network's coverage beginning at 2 a.m. ET. NBC Nightly News will feature correspondents in critical battleground states speaking to voters about their top issues. On the digital front, NBC will provide live results, live blog updates, and live streaming at both NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com, as well as on the NBC News mobile app on iOS and Android and the NBC News apps on connected TVs.





MSNBC

MSNBC will begin its special election coverage at 4 p.m. ET with Nicole Wallace anchoring, followed by coverage from Chris Hayes at 5 p.m. ET. Starting at 6 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams, Joy Reid, and Wallace will provide coverage throughout the night. Steve Kornacki will be stationed at the Big Board all night, breaking down the votes and latest state-by-state results, while Hayes, Lawrence O'Donnell, and Ari Melber will contribute to throughout the night as well. MSNBC will continue its coverage into the early hours of the morning, anchored by Katy Tur and Ayman Mohyeldin.





C-SPAN

C-SPAN will have live election night coverage starting Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET, running through the night until 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Greta Brawner and Peter Slen will host from 9 p.m. ET to 3 a.m. ET, and Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report will join during the early part of that time frame to discuss the Senate. Bill Scanlan will then host from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET. Election coverage will continue during C-SPAN's signature call-in program Washington Journal on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.





PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour will begin its live coverage of the election at 6 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on PBS stations, as well as on PBS NewsHour's digital and social platforms, including pbs.org/newshour, pbs.org, the PBS Video App, and on PBS NewsHour's social media accounts, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.





Showtime

Just as he did in 2016, Stephen Colbert will host a live election night special on Showtime, called Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020. Throughout the special, Colbert will speak to guests, including Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon. The one-hour special begins at 11 p.m. ET.





Comedy Central

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host a one-hour election night special, Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong (Again), live beginning at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on Nov. 3. Noah will offer news updates and analysis on the results and will also interview guests. The special will also feature The Daily Show's news team, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jaboukie Young-White, and Roy Wood Jr., with special reporting from Jordan Klepper.





Telemundo

Telemundo will begin primetime coverage at 7 p.m. ET with anchors José Díaz-Balart, Felicidad Aveleyra, Julio Vaqueiro, Vanessa Hauc, and Paulina Sodi. Live coverage will also be streamed on NoticiasTelemundo.com and the network's new mobile app. Telemundo is also working with its sister network NBC News on the NBC News Decision Desk team.





Univision

Univision News' special election coverage, Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche, begins at 7 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live across all the network's digital platforms, and will provide special focus on the coverage of Latinx elected officials and the Latinx vote in a special segment titled El Poder Latino. Ilia Calderón and Jorge Ramos will anchor the special programming, and they'll be joined by correspondents and analysts nationwide. The coverage will also be available to watch on Univision Noticias' YouTube page.