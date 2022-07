How to Stream the 2022 Emmy Nominees

The nominees for the 74th Annual Emmy Awards have been announced, and to no surprise, Succession stole the show with 25 nominations, followed by Ted Lasso once again dominating comedy categories with 20 nods. Now, the Television Academy will vote for the winners, to be announced on Monday, Sept. 12, when the Emmys air on NBC.

That means you have about two months to catch up on any of the big nominees before the winners are announced. If you're looking to check out the nominated shows — whether you're interested in the sleeper hit Severance on Apple TV+ or ABC's Abbott Elementary, TV Guide's Best Show on TV Right Now — we have compiled list of all the major nominees and included links for where you can stream them.

Scroll below to see which shows were nominated for this year's Emmys, what awards they are up for, and how you can stream them before TV's biggest night.

Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen, Succession Macall B. Polay/HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgard

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan, Harriet Walter

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Program



HOW TO STREAM:







Jason Sudeikis and Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Apple TV+

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: James Lance, Sam Richardson

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Harriet Walter

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation



HOW TO STREAM:







Murray Bartlett, Jolene Purdy, Natasha Rothwell, Lukas Gage; The White Lotus HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



HOW TO STREAM:







Jean Smart, Hacks Karen Ballard/HBO Max

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Christopher McDonald

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf, Kaitlin Olson

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation



HOW TO STREAM:







Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Steve Martin, Martin Short

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jane Lynch

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costume

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation



HOW TO STREAM:







Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Sydney Sweeney

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Martha Kelly

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)





HOW TO STREAM:







Bill Hader, Barry Merrick Morton/HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)



HOW TO STREAM:







Michael Keaton, Dopesick Antony Platt/Hulu

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Michael Keaton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Stuhlbarg

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



HOW TO STREAM:







Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower, Severance Apple TV+

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Adam Scott

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: John Turturro and Christopher Walken

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One-Hour)



HOW TO STREAM:







Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, and HoYeon Jung, Squid Game Netflix

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee Yoo-mi

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Performance



HOW TO STREAM:







Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Laura Linney

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)



HOW TO STREAM:







Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things Season 4 Netflix

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or A Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance



HOW TO STREAM:







Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Studios

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)



HOW TO STREAM:







Lily James, Pam & Tommy Erin Simkin/Hulu

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sebastian Stan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lily James

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Seth Rogen

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



HOW TO STREAM:







Michael Che and Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live NBC

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Bowen Yang

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Jerrod Carmichael

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special



HOW TO STREAM:







Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight Disney+

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: F. Murray Abraham

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance



HOW TO STREAM:







RuPaul's Drag Race VH1

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM* (Only Seasons 1-12 available):







Abbott Elementary Prashant Gupta/ABC

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tyler James Williams

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series



HOW TO STREAM:







Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Music Supervision



HOW TO STREAM:







Gael García Bernal and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Station Eleven Warrick Page/HBO Max

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Himesh Patel

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special



HOW TO STREAM:







Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program



HOW TO STREAM:







Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Melanie Lynskey

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Christina Ricci

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series



HOW TO STREAM:







Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie



HOW TO STREAM:







Lizzo and Tanisha Scott, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Prime Video

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM:







Tom Hiddleston and Wunmi Mosaku, Loki Disney+

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)



HOW TO STREAM:







Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball, Lucy and Desi Library of Congress

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM:







Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Queer Eye Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program



HOW TO STREAM:







The Beatles: Get Back Apple Corps Ltd.

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM:







A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series



HOW TO STREAM:







George Carlin, George Carlin's American Dream George Carlin's Estate/HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM:







Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein, Impeachment: American Crime Story Tina Thorpe/FX

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup



HOW TO STREAM:







John Oliver, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver HBO

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series



HOW TO STREAM:







Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special



HOW TO STREAM:







The Tinder Swindler Netflix

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



HOW TO STREAM:







Top Chef Bravo

NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program



HOW TO STREAM: