How to Stream Love Island UK Season Premiere if You're in the US

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Love Island UK is about to premiere its second new season of 2023, with a new roster of hot 20-somethings ready to get into trouble in the dating reality series. But if you're back in the USA and want to watch the Love Island UK premiere when it airs on June 5 instead of waiting for the episodes to hit Hulu, then we've got a deal for you on ExpressVPN that can help make it happen for you.

A VPN is software that allows you to spoof your location and make it appear as if your device is located anywhere in the world--a handy tool when you're trying to watch TV shows that are airing a country you aren't in. Right now, you get three months of ExpressVPN for free when you buy a year's subscription. And ExpressVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's not really that much of a commitment--if you have a bad time or just change your mind about it the day after you sign up, you can get a refund.

The new season of Love Island UK premieres on ITV2 on Monday, June 5 at 9pm BST/4pm ET/1pm PT, and airs each night of the week at the same time thereafter. More important to this discussion, though, is that Love Island UK is streamable through the free ITV X platform. But ITV X doesn't even like you browsing the site if you're not in the United Kingdom, so you'll need to use a VPN like ExpressVPN to set your location to somewhere in the UK before you can watch.