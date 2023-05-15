How to Stream Avatar 2: Way of the Water at Home on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

James Cameron originally pegged the first sequel to the 2009 smash hit Avatar for sometime in 2014. But several delays involving planning for subsequent sequels and developing movie-making technology pushed the film, Avatar: The Way of Water, all the way back to December 2022. It didn't seem to bother audiences, though, as the return to Pandora is one of the biggest movies ever made.

Following its release on December 16, 2022, the sci-fi series was lauded for its visuals and blockbuster action, and was a modest hit with critics, scoring a 67 metascore. It's a major box-office success, pulling in more than $2.32 billion worldwide, good for third-highest gross of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also coming to HBO Max (soon to be just Max) and Disney+ on June 7 as part of the streaming services' libraries.

About Avatar: The Way of Water



Official synopsis from 20th Century Studios: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. Directed by James Cameron from a screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

Get a Preview of Avatar: The Way of Water