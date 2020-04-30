How to Get Away with Murder only has a few episodes left in Season 6, and that means you might be wondering whether the show is renewed for Season 7. Sadly, the answer is no, we won't be getting another year of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her murderous exploits since ABC has decided Season 6 will be the final season of the show.

The news broke in July of 2019 that How to Get Away with Murder's sixth season would be its last, giving the show ample time to wrap up all the show's loose ends. For some characters, that means a gruesome death, while for others it might mean a new chance at life with way less murder and mayhem.

"Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do — as it did here," showrunner Pete Nowalk said of the decision to end the series. "For me, Annalise Keating's journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I'm grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers, and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can't wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up."

We're obviously crushed that the show won't be returning for Season 7, but that does mean we're finally going to get all the answers we've been waiting for. Instead of the typical season finale cliffhanger How to Get Away with Murder usually loves to leave us with, this time we stand a chance of seeing every loose end tied up in a satisfying series finale.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9 on ABC.