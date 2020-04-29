Based on how things are shaping up in the final season of How to Get Away with Murder, it doesn't look like anyone is going to get away with anything. And that's seriously saying something when you tally up all the murders (and other assorted crimes) that have been committed throughout the course of the series.

First, there was obviously Sam (Tom Verica), whose death was actually a result of his murder of Lila Stangard (Megan West). Then came Rebecca (Katie Findlay), and then things really just started to snowball out of control! By the time you're two seasons in, it's impossible to keep track of who killed who and why, but never fear! TV Guide has you covered with this handy guide of all the murders on the show so far. It's basically our own version of the FBI's murder board, with all roads leading back to Annalise (Viola Davis).

As we head into the final episodes of the series, something tells us having our facts straight about who killed whom, and why, is going to become increasingly important, especially considering one of these murders didn't really stick. Wes Gibbins' (Alfred Enoch) surprise resurrection in the final season definitely has us taking a second look at other apparent deaths...

PHOTOS: Every Murder on How to Get Away with Murder

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC.