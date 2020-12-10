It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while there might be an endless amount of holiday content to stream this Christmas, we know how comforting the classics can be. And what could be more classic than a trip to Whoville for Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

The 1966 CBS animated special is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic Christmas tale of a thieving miser who tries to sabotage the Christmas-loving Whos' holiday celebration by stealing everything from the ornaments on their trees to the roast beast to, yes, even the ice cubes. But this children's tale ultimately reveals the important lesson that Christmas is not about the presents or the decorations or even the food. It's about being with the ones you love most! Realizing that the holiday is about more than his stolen goods, the Grinch returns the contraband to Whoville and joins in on the merriment. Solid holiday fun for everyone!

There are a few ways to view animated special, which was produced by Chuck Jones and narrated by Boris Karloff and features the musical talents of Thurl Ravenscroft.

Here are the December 2020 airtimes for How the Grinch Stole Christmas that have been announced so far:

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8/7c (TBS)

Friday, December 18 at 7/6c and 7:30/6:30c (TNT)

Saturday, December 19 at 8/7c (TNT)

If you'd prefer on-demand viewing, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is available to rent on YouTube. It's also available to purchase on Amazon as part of an Ultimate Edition package.

As for the other adaptations of the classic Dr. Seuss tale, if you are looking to watch Jim Carrey strutting around as the furry green guy in Ron Howard's 2000 live-action version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, that film is currently available to stream on Netflix. It's also available to rent or buy on YouTube and Amazon, and it's available as part of Hulu with live TV.

The 2018 adaptation, The Grinch, has been removed from Netflix as of early December, but viewers can rent or buy the movie on YouTube and Amazon or watch with their Hulu with live TV subscription.