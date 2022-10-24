Join or Sign In
House of the Dragon Season 1 has come to a stormy end. After ten episodes setting up the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, the Dance of the Dragons — the name of the Targaryen civil war prompted by a dispute over succession — has begun. The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel saw the death of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Though Viserys' insistence that his daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) take his place on the Iron Throne never wavered, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) — who is the Hand of the King — had other plans. Claiming that Viserys had changed his mind on his deathbed, the usurpers crowned Viserys and Alicent's son, Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) as King, and all hell is about to break loose.
It will be a while before the next chapter of this story airs, and we have many questions. When will House of the Dragon Season 2 air? Who will be in it? How long will it be? We'll try to answer all those question below.
Here's everything to know about House of the Dragon Season 2.
No surprise here: We have no idea when Season 2 will be released because HBO doesn't know, either. But showrunner Ryan Condal told Variety that Season 2 will begin filming in early 2023. Asked whether the series will premiere in the same year, Condal said it's "to be determined." Looking at Season 1, it was 14 months from the start of filming to the show's premiere on HBO (April 2021 to August 2022); doing some math and carrying the one, that means Season 2 could be airing in spring 2024. That's just a guess, though!
House of the Dragon Season 1 ended with more blood and death. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) traveled from King's Landing to Dragonstone to let Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) know that one, Viserys is dead and two, Aegon has been crowned King by the Hightower-led Greens. Rhaenyra goes into premature labor upon hearing this news, and loses her daughter. And while Daemon wanted to jump into war immediately and fight back with dragons, Rhaenyra wished to wait — she does not want to rule over "a kingdom of ash and bone." Otto Hightower, the architect of the Greens' plan to take the Iron Throne, arrives at Dragonstone to offer peace terms on behalf of Aegon, and Rhaenyra says she would consider them.
At the same time, the Targaryen-led Blacks are making moves to gather support from Westerosi lords for Rhaenyra's claim. A sickly Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) returns from sea, and after some prodding from his wife declares his loyalty to Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys (Harry Collett) volunteers to deliver messages to the other lords, and Rhaenyra agrees to send him and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) — Jacaerys will go to the Eyrie and Winterfell, while Lucerys goes to Storm's End.
But at Storm's End, Lucerys sees that Vhagar is there (this was your sign to leave, Luke!). Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) arrived earlier and already spoke to Borros Baratheon. The Lord of Storm's End is more interested in Aemond's offer — which included a marriage pact — and turns Lucerys away. Aemond is about to fight Lucerys and tells him to gouge out an eye to pay his debt – a literal eye-for-an-eye proposition. But Lord Baratheon forbids the Targaryens from fighting under his roof.
When Lucerys leaves on his dragon Arrax, he's followed by Aemond — who rides the much larger Vhagar. Aemond seemingly only wanted to taunt his nephew, but after Arrax breathes fire on Vhagar, the she-dragon retaliates by chewing up Arrax in the air... leading to the death of sweet Lucerys, who was only 14 years old. The last scene of House of the Dragon Season 1 shows Daemon delivering the news to Rhaenyra — we do not actually hear this, but it's safe to assume this is what Daemon said. Rhaenyra shakily walks to the fireplace, turns around with a deadly glare, and the Dance of the Dragons is on!
It didn't take HBO long at all to renew House of the Dragon for a second season. Five days after the premiere of Season 1, HBO officially gave the green light, referencing the impressive audience for the first episode: the largest audience ever for an HBO show on its first night (almost 10 million), and more than 20 million viewers on linear, streaming, and on-demand services over its first five days. As fast as that renewal was, it took longer than Game of Thrones did to be renewed. Game of Thrones was renewed for a second season just two days after the premiere in 2011.
While there have been no further season renewals, George R.R. Martin has said he believes it will take four full 10-episode seasons to tell the story laid out in the books that the series is based on, the two-volume Fire & Blood series.
It will almost certainly be 10 episodes long, like Season 1 was. George R.R. Martin said that it would take four 10-episode seasons to tell his story, and HBO — despite what it did with Game of Thrones' final two seasons — tends to keep the season lengths of its shows uniform.
Just like the Targaryens, the brass of House of the Dragon is changing regimes. After production on Season 1 was finished, co-showunner Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed three Season 1 episodes, stepped down from his role. No official reason was given, but it sounds like the rigors of the job — Sapochnik worked for three years on House of the Dragon just for Season 1 after directing some of Game of Thrones' most demanding episodes — became too much for Sapochnik. Ryan Condal will remain on board as the sole showrunner, while Sapochnik will remain as an executive producer.
To fill the void left by Sapochnik's departure, Game of Thrones veteran director Alan Taylor is joining Season 2. Taylor's directing credits include seven episodes of Game of Thrones, including Season 1's "Baelor" and Season 7's "Beyond the Wall."
Season 1 was filmed in several locations in Europe — Cornwall, England; Herfordshire, England; Cáceres, Spain; the Castle of Monsanto in Portugal; and more. Expect Season 2 to film in the same locations, with Spain being the only confirmed location as of October 2022.
Will there be a time jump 100 years into the future? Will everyone die? No and maybe! Following several time jumps that saw characters age out of their actors, things should slow down as Season 2 focuses more on the Dance of the Dragons, otherwise known as the Targaryen civil war. That should also lead to a more consistent cast... aside from all the deaths. Expect those who survive the Season 1 finale to make it to Season 2, and expect more characters as the world expands.
House of the Dragon Season 1 is currently on HBO Max.