House of the Dragon Review: Game of Thrones Prequel Doesn't Break the Wheel

"I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) told Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) on Game of Thrones, referring to her intention to put an end to the great families of Westeros' constant jockeying for power at the expense of everyone else. She had dreams of doing things differently. We know how that turned out. So for the era-defining megahit series' first spin-off, HBO decided to not stop, break, or reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon is more Game of Thrones. And it turns out Game of Thrones still works. Watching British actors talking quietly about high-stakes politics in well-appointed rooms still has the power to thrill, even if it does feel a bit too safe and over-familiar.

When I say House of the Dragon is Game of Thrones again, I mean it pretty literally: It's another story about people fighting over who gets to sit on the Iron Throne. Set "172 years before Daenerys Targaryen," according to a title card in the first episode, House of the Dragon covers a period of time known as the Dance of Dragons, where a civil war among the dragon-riding Targaryen ruling family tore Westeros apart. The players are King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), an ineffectual ruler who was named to the throne over his cousin Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) after the death of their grandfather primarily because he was a man and she was a woman. After the death of his wife Aemma (Sian Brooke) during childbirth and their baby boy a few hours later, Viserys bucks tradition and names his firstborn and only surviving child, Princess Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock as a teenager and Emma D'Arcy as an adult), his successor. As much as he believes Rhaenyra would be a good queen, Viserys is also trying to keep his dangerous and unpredictable younger brother Daemon (Matt Smith) away from the Iron Throne.

Later, Viserys marries Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey as a teenager and Olivia Cooke as an adult), Rhaenyra's best friend and the savvy daughter of his self-serving Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Alicent gives birth to sons, and she believes her eldest, Prince Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), not Rhaenyra, will be the next ruler when Viserys dies. Because, as Rhaenys tells Rhaenyra in one of the series' key lines, "Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne." So the question of succession becomes a political battle, with the shifting alliances and complex dealmaking and interpersonal conflicts becoming issues of national consequence. The political drama is what made Game of Thrones great, and it's what makes House of the Dragon riveting, too. The action is not as big as it was in Game of Thrones' later seasons, but it's up to par.