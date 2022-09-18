House of the Dragon Episode 5: Rhaenyra and Laenor's Nuptials Are No Red Wedding, But Things Get Bloody

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from House of the Dragon Episode 5. Read at your own risk!]

Anyone familiar with Game of Thrones knows that there's hardly a wedding without bloodshed, a marriage without betrayal. That's certainly the case for the union of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), which is at the center of House of the Dragon Episode 5. A lot happens leading up to the celebration of these two Valyrian Houses joining together, and we're here to break it down.

A sickly Viserys proposes a marriage between Rhaenyra and Laenor

The first thing you need to know: King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is unwell. We've seen his health decline over the first four episodes, but this is definitely Viserys at his weakest. The king barely stops coughing and seems to be exhausted just from standing, but nevertheless makes the journey to Driftmark — where House Velayron rules — to propose a marriage between Rhaenyra and Laenor. Right away, things are off on this visit. Viserys expected to be greeted by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) upon arriving, but Corlys was not present. And when the king makes his pitch to Corlys and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), they do not immediately agree to the union.

Corlys wants to talk about succession, and an annoyed Viserys — who turns down wine! He is truly not doing well — says Rhaenyra and Laenor's firstborn child, regardless of gender, will become heir to the Iron Throne. But Corlys pushes the king a bit further and asks for the kid to bear the Velaryon name. Viserys knows that a Velaryon ascending the throne will mean an end to the Targaryen dynasty, and is not OK with this. At the same time, he needs this union to happen to strengthen the crown. He proposes that Rhaenyra and Laenor's child be named Velaryon, but that by the time they become the new ruler they will bear the Targaryen name. Corlys and Rhaenys agree to this, and then separately discuss their son. "You know his true nature," Rhaenys tells Corlys. It becomes clear that they're talking about Laenor's sexual orientation, since Corlys responds by saying their son will "outgrow" it and that there's "no greater pleasure than bedding a woman."

Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, House of the Dragon HBO

Rhaenyra and Laenor share a walk on the beach, and the princess makes her own pitch: They will perform their duties as husband and wife, but sleep with people as they want. Laenor has no problem with this, since he already has a partner in Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). In another scene, Laenor talks to Joffrey about his betrothal and this new agreement, and the pair starts to make out.

Otto leaves King's Landing, Alicent learns about Plan B tea

In King's Landing, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) says goodbye to her father, Otto, who was removed from his position as Hand of the King. He has been replaced by Ser Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), who in Episode 4 seemed like Viserys' only good advisor when he recommended that Rhaenyra marry Laenor. The farewell between Alicent and Otto is tense. She thinks that if he had not pushed his agenda for her son Aegon II to become heir, this would not have happened. Otto talks about the reality of what he believes will happen after Viserys dies: The kingdom will be divided — and there will be a war— because many do not want Rhaenyra to be the ruler. And if she becomes the ruler, Alicent has to be prepared to beg her former BFF to spare her and Viserys' children.

After Otto has left, Alicent talks to Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). He tells the queen about the contraceptive tea that Viserys sent to Rhaenyra's room after the night out she had with Daemon, and Alicent is distraught because she knows she's been lied to.

Rhys Ifans, Emily Carey, House of the Dragon HBO

Ser Criston Cole wants to marry Rhaenyra

Meanwhile, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is having a moral crisis. He broke his oath as a member of the Kingsguard when he slept with Rhaenyra in Episode 4 and has been deeply troubled. Criston tells Rhaenyra he wants the two of them to leave their lives behind and choose a path to freedom. He reminds her that she did not choose Laenor, and that Laenor was chosen for her. "You could marry me. A marriage for love — not for the crown," Criston says. While he hopes this marriage would restore his honor after breaking his oath, it's obvious that the knight also has real feelings for Rhaenyra. But Rhaenyra doesn't seem to return those feelings. The princess rejects his proposal and says she can't abandon her duties as a Targaryen. But, Rhaenyra says she and Laenor have an understanding about their marriage, and implies to Criston that they can still be intimate. Criston is horrified. He does not want to be Rhaenyra's "whore," and he walks off.

Once Viserys, Rhaenyra, and the crew have returned to King's Landing from Driftmark, Alicent summons Criston. She was most likely trying to get Criston to tell her that Rhaenyra slept with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), but the knight shocks her with the confession that he himself had sex with her and broke his oath in the process. He asks the queen to mercifully sentence him to death for oathbreaking instead of having him be tortured. Alicent doesn't do either and tells him to leave. But something changes in her: she had trusted Rhaenyra — even vouched for her innocence to Viserys — and that trust is now thoroughly broken.

Celebrations for the royal wedding begin, but quickly go downhill

Alas, the royal wedding begins. At the welcome feast, Viserys announces that Rhaenyra and Laenor's union will be celebrated with seven days of tournaments, feasting, and then an actual wedding at the end. Daemon joins the dining table with the other Targaryens and the Velaryons, and he is confronted by Ser Gerold Royce, cousin to Lady Rhea Royce — Daemon's wife who recently passed. At the start of Episode 5, we saw Daemon with Rhea at the Vale. She falls off his horse, and he grabs a rock. We don't see her death on camera, but later learn that Rhea's neck and skull were crushed. It's implied that the prince killed her... Daemon WTF!

As Viserys makes his opening speech to the guests, he is interrupted by none other than Queen Alicent. She is very late to the party, and slowly walks down the hall in a majestic green dress — a color that symbolizes the declaration of war. As the queen gets seated, she congratulates her "stepdaughter." This is the first time Alicent addressed Rhaenyra with this term, and it's safe to say the queen has entered a new era of wanting her son to be heir to the throne.

Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Theo Nate, House of the Dragon HBO

At the welcome feast, Joffrey quickly figures out that something is going on between Criston and Rhaenyra. After all, Criston spends the entire evening intensely staring at the princess. "She knows your secret, and now you know hers," Joffrey tells Laenor. Joffrey approaches Criston, and essentially tells the knight that he knows he has a special relationship with Rhaenyra and that the two of them should keep each other's secrets. Criston is pissed.

The dance floor at the wedding feast opens, and Daemon and Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) flirt with each other. (OK, does Matt Smith just have chemistry with everyone?) But the prince quickly makes his way to Rhaenyra, and tells his niece that Laenor will bore her in their marriage. Rhaenyra taunts him to take her as his wife, and things get tense between the two as he grabs her head. But suddenly, screams break out in the hall. There's utter chaos in the crowd, and it soon becomes clear that Criston is beating up Joffrey. Laenor tries to stop him, but is punched by Criston. Criston doesn't stop, and he beats Joffrey to death. When the crowd disperses, Laenor sees what has happened to his lover and lets out a loud cry.

Episode 5 ends with a solemn marriage, as a minister pronounces a crying Laenor and Rhaenyra — who has tears in her eyes — husband and wife. No guests are around, and only Laenor and Rhaenyra's immediate family are in the hall. At this point, Viserys collapses to the floor. And while Laenor and Rhaenyra were being wed, Criston was putting down his sword. He removes his armor, takes out a dagger, and is ready to kill himself. But Alicent appears and stops the knight.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays at 9/8c on HBO, with episodes premiering simultaneously on HBO Max.