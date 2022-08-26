[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon. Read at your own risk!]

House of the Dragon Episode 2 is all about finding King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) a new wife, and it's one disturbing journey (but did we expect anything else?). First thing you need to know: there's a time jump since the Game of Thrones prequel's premiere. Half a year has passed since the death of Viserys' wife Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), and the lords of Westeros are pressuring the grief-stricken Viserys to wed again ASAP. Their reason is simple. The people of the Seven Kingdoms are beginning to view the crown as weak and vulnerable, and Viserys' marriage — to someone from a reputable house, of course — would be an opportunity to revitalize the Red Keep's image.

Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen Make a Move

Speaking of reputable, how about Lady Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn)? At the beginning of the episode, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) pitch their daughter to a visibly uncomfortable Viserys. Remember, Rhaenys is the "Queen Who Never Was," who in House of the Dragon's Episode 1 we saw was passed over for the crown because the lords of Westeros did not want to see a woman on the Iron Throne. Corlys, the renowned seafarer and a member of the small council, tells Viserys that marrying Laena would unite the two Valyrian houses and bring together the Velaryon fleet and the Targaryen dragons. Corlys knows Viserys wants to avoid war during his reign, and thinks this marriage may just be the solution.

There are just two problems. First, Laena is 12. Even Viserys, who is all-too-familiar with the incestuous and underage marriages of House Targaryen, seems disturbed when interacting with the girl. The pair strolls through the garden in the Red Keep, and Laena tells Viserys she will bear him many children. She also says her mother told her she "wouldn't have to bed [Viserys] until I turned 14," to which the king responded with a loud sigh. Same, Viserys, same.

The other problem is that Viserys already has someone in mind for his next partner. The person is none other than Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey as a teenager, Olivia Cooke as an adult), the daughter of the Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and the best friend of Viserys' own daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock as a teenager, Emma D'Arcy as an adult). In the House of the Dragon premiere, Otto sent Alicent to comfort Viserys after his wife died — no doubt with the hopes that the king would take an interest in her. Well, Viserys has and the two have been spending quite some time together — also creepy since Alicent is around 15. In one of their conversations, Viserys asks Alicent, "You do not mention our talks to Rhaenyra do you?" She says no, and Viserys hopes to keep it that way. Rhaenyra would likely not be happy with her father having a romantic relationship with her best friend. Besides, if her father were to wed again and have children, a new son would complicate Rhaenyra's current position as heir to the throne.

Lo and behold, at the end of the episode Viserys tells the small council that he will take a new wife. But it will be Alicent Hightower that he's marrying, not Lady Laena Velaryon. Rhaenyra is pissed and walks out of the room. Corlys, unsurprisingly, is also pissed and walks out.

Rhaenyra Fights for Recognition

Though the House of the Dragon premiere ended with Rhaenyra being named as heir to the throne, she has not gained any more power in court. In fact, her opinions are often dismissed by her father, who has barely spoken to her since her mother's death. After Corlys tells the small council that four ships have been lost — including one that flew his banner — Rhaenyra suggests fighting back with dragon riders. Her idea seems like the most viable action step (since the rest of the small council essentially suggested doing nothing), yet Viserys turns it down and sends her away to select the next member of the Kingsguard instead. Even here, Rhaenyra's opinions are met with doubt. She is surprised that most of the candidates for the Kingsguard have no combat experience, and when she chooses Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) because he's the exception, Otto disagrees with the choice. He nudges Rhaenyra to reconsider and proposes selecting someone from a House that the crown considers a key ally. But Rhaenyra sticks with her pick.

The princess undermines Otto's authority a second time during a confrontation between the Hand of the King and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). After flying off on his dragon Caraxes in the first episode, Daemon and his men — plus his lover Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), who he met at a brothel — resided in Dragonstone. But Daemon steals a dragon egg from King's Landing, and sends a message to his brother Viserys that he is taking Mysaria as a second wife and that she is with child (we later learn that Daemon made this up). The prince says he plans to place the egg in the baby's cradle — a Targaryen tradition for newborn royals — and this is made all the more complicated by the fact that Daemon took the same egg Rhaenyra had chosen for Prince Baelon, her brother who died a day after his birth. Viserys is livid upon hearing this news, and sends Otto to retrieve the egg.

At Dragonstone, there is a standstill between Otto's men and Daemon's. Caraxes appears, and for a second it looks like Otto will return empty-handed in order to avoid bloodshed. But Rhaenyra comes and saves the day! She emerges from the clouds on top of her dragon Syrax, and speaks with her uncle. "Kill me if you wish to be restored as heir," Rhaenyra taunts. As expected, he does not draw his sword — from what we saw in Episode 1, the two have a close relationship — and gives Rhaenyra the egg. Long story short, the princess handled the situation much better than Otto did. If Otto was already eyeing alternatives to having Rhaenyra on the Iron Throne — as seen by sending his daughter to Viserys with the goal of Alicent birthing the next heir — this exchange likely only solidified that objective.

Daemon Gets an Opportunity

Since Viserys has decided not to marry Laena, Corlys needs a new plan to gain power for his house — and to take care of the enemies who are feeding men to crabs at the Stepstones. In the final scene of Episode 2, he makes a pitch to Daemon. Corlys tells the Targaryen the Stepstones is a place for him to prove his worth. If we know anything about Daemon from House of the Dragon's first two episodes, it's that he loves to make a show of his power. So our money is on the Gold Cloaks making an appearance at the Stepstones in the near future — and Corlys and Daemon becoming a duo to watch for.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays at 9/8c on HBO, with episodes premiering simultaneously on HBO Max.