In the spirit of bringing people together while also staying responsibly apart, CBS will air Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, hosted by James Corden. The show, which Corden is hosting from his garage, will feature musical performances from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, BTS, John Legend, Dua Lipa, and Andrea Bocelli. He'll also speak to Will Ferrell, David Blaine, and more — all from the safety of their homes.

Corden and the featured celebrities will urge viewers to follow guidelines from the CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and reduce strain on the medical community. Those tuning in will also be encouraged to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

Earlier this week, Corden gave his first message to fans since production was suspended on the Late Late Show due to the spread of COVID-19, in the form of an emotional tribute on the five-year anniversary of his show. In the video, he said, "This is the strangest, strangest time, and all we've ever wanted to do on our show was bring you some light in the dark in the corner of your room every night, and we're going to do our best at some point to continue trying to do that."

Corden's special comes on the heels of the first coronavirus benefit concert, Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was hosted by Elton John and aired Sunday night on Fox. CBS will also deliver a primetime concert special with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood called Garth & Trisha Live!on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET, with a tape delay for west coast audiences.

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special will air on Monday, March 30 at 10/11c on CBS.