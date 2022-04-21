X

Hold on to Your Monocles, Downton Abbey Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

But Downton Abbey will be streaming other places

Tim Surette
Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, Downton Abbey

Ladies and gentlemen, I come bearing tragic news. Downton Abbey, the Emmy-winning period drama from creator Julian Fellowes, is leaving Netflix. All six seasons of the series, set at the fictional Downton Abbey in Yorkshire and following the Crawley family and their servants, were added to Netflix in June of 2021. But it looks like Netflix only had Downton Abbey for a year, as the show departs the service on May 31. That will conclude the second go-round for Downton Abbey on Netflix; Netflix last had the rights to Downton Abbey in 2013. 

As Netflix continues to cut costs (goodbye scripted shows like The Baby-Sitters Club and Gentefied, hello a billion more seasons of cheap-to-produce reality shows like Love Is Blind), it makes sense for the streaming service to let streaming rights to big-name shows expire. Especially when those shows are readily available on so many other streaming services. 

The good news is that you can watch Downton Abbey elsewhere. Currently you can watch Downton Abbey on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel (free), though it's unknown if and when Downton Abbey will be leaving those streamers. Or perhaps you should check out Fellowes' new Downton Abbey-esque series The Gilded Age, another period drama, this time set in 1880s New York City, which is streaming on HBO Max.

Downton Abbey isn't the only thing leaving Netflix in May. The beloved Friends-esque (but better!) hangout comedy Happy Endings is also leaving (May 31), as is the sci-fi series Colony (May 1), the business thriller StartUp (May 3), and the I Know What You Did Last Summer film franchise (May 31). 

