It's been more than a year since we first heard about Starz's enticing new drama series Hightown (originally titled P-Town), but we finally have a first look at the series, which is set on Cape Cod and revolves around addiction and the ongoing opioid crisis. The network released the first teaser trailer for the show Tuesday afternoon during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Created and executive-produced by Rebecca Cutter and due this spring, the show stars Chicago Fire's Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose hard-partying lifestyle is abruptly disrupted when she discovers a body on the beach. Realizing the deceased was another casualty of the opioid epidemic, Jackie works to get sober as a way to cope with her trauma. However, she soon becomes convinced she has to solve the murder, a decision that puts her at odds with the abrasive Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a sergeant with the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit who exists within a gray area.

Jackie is a far cry from the fan-favorite character Raymund portrayed for several seasons on the popular NBC drama Chicago Fire. "I'm the kind of girl Gabby Dawson would try to save on the street," Raymund said when asked how the two characters differed. "This role is really about battling my inner demons, trying to find redemption, trying to fill something within me that I can't fill. I don't have a whole person yet. I'm exploring that as the character of Jackie."

And although the show revolves around a central murder, Raymund stressed that the goal of the show is not necessarily to uncover the guilty party. "This is something that has a narrative," she said. "This is not a procedural. This is not a whodunnit. This is a character-driven show."

Hightown is slated to debut this spring on Starz. Riley Voelkel (The Originals), Shane Harper (Code Black), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break), and Atkins Estimond (Lodge 49) also star.

