Get your head in the game!
Summer camp is over, and it is officially time to get'cha head back in the game. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for Season 4 on Disney+, and the new episodes will be inspired by the third High School Musical film, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. With many of the Wildcats entering their last year of high school, it seems like the perfect time to channel the songs that helped the cast of the original Disney franchise say goodbye.
Our theater kids, forever changed by their two weeks at Camp Shallow Lake, will return to East High in Season 4 to put on High School Musical 3: Senior Year: The Musical, but things will only get more meta from there. They will learn that East High is also being used as the set for High School Musical 4: The Reunion, and the Wildcats will have the opportunity to be extras in the new film. Of course, if they are filming High School Musical 4: The Reunion, that means that original High School Musical cast members have to return, right? You bet!
Here's everything we know about HSMTMTS Season 4, including who is returning and what we can expect from the fallout of that Frozen: The Musical: The Series trailer.
The Season 4 cast will be stacked with original HSM alumni. Lucas Grabeel and Corbin Bleu, who played Ryan and Chad, respectively, in the movies and have played themselves on HSMTMTS already, return for the new season. They'll be joined by castmates Monique Coleman (Taylor), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Mrs. Darbus), and Kaycee Stroh (Martha).
New characters recurring in the new season include social media influencer Dani (Kylie Cantrall), sitcom actor Mack (Matthew Soto), indie film director Quinn (Caitlin Reilly), and choreographer Krystal (Vasthy Mompoint).
We expect the majority of our current Wildcats to return, including Joshua Bassett as Ricky and Sofia Wylie as Gina. As for Matt Cornett's E.J., series creator Tim Federle told TV Guide after the Season 3 finale that while "E.J. has graduated, in all senses of that word," fans can expect to see him again. Olivia Rodrigo departed the show as a series regular at the end of Season 3.
Liamani Segura, who played Emmy in Season 3, has been upped to series regular for the new season.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 is currently in production in Salt Lake City, Utah, but no official release date has been set for the season. Fans should expect it later in 2023.
The Season 3 finale delivered the "Rina" kiss that HSMTMTS fans have been clamoring for since Season 1. We will get to see that relationship continue to develop in Season 4 and see if the star-crossed lovebirds can stick together as the pressures of fame increase.
There will also be fallout from the reveals in the Frozen: The Musical: The Series trailer that rocked the Wildcats at the end of Season 3. Ashlyn (Julia Lester) and Big Red (Larry Saperstein) will need to figure out their relationship after each of them came to important realizations about their sexualities at the end of the season. Kourtney (Dara Reneé) will continue to conquer her anxiety, and Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) will have to deal with all of the reminders of her former acting life. See what else Tim Federle had to tease about the "now or never" Season 4.
HSMTMTS Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Disney+.