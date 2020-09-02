If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, right now we would be gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which was originally slated to return in late 2020. However, the delightful Disney+ series was only two weeks into production on its sophomore season when it was forced to shut down. A premiere date has still not been set, but we're here to help fill the HSMTMTS void left in your heart since the first season wrapped back in December.

As part of TV Guide's 100 Best Shows ranking, stars Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini), Dara Reneé (Kourtney), Matt Cornett (E.J.), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), and Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos) reunited to relive some highlights from the show's first season and share behind-the-scenes insights into how they brought these impressive performances to life.

When it came time to revisit Ricky's "I love you" speech to Nini in the Season 1 finale, Bassett admitted he had never watched the scene before and that he actually improvised a lot of his lines on set.

"I went outside, and I was stressing: 'I don't know what to say! I don't know what to say,'" Bassett recalled. "But I think that actually ended up helping in the long run because Ricky doesn't know what he's saying in that moment. He has no idea what's going to come out. Once it happened and it all kind of came out, I think it ultimately helped with the storyline that Joshua was nervous so Ricky was nervous. It all came together like that. That scene was magic."

The cast also gave us the inside scoop on what went into filming the epic "Born to Be Brave" group number, shared stories about what it was like to perform original songs like "Wondering" and "All I Want," and doled out tips on how to act like you're a bad actor. But more than anything, it was just a sheer delight to see the cast hang out again and feel the genuine love they have for each other.

"Acting with people who are so good at what they do makes your job so much easier," Rodrigo gushed. "I think that's partly why I love being on this show. All of you guys give so much, and the scenes are so much better."

Um, we're not crying. You're crying! OK, we are all crying.

Watch the full video above to get a solid dose of HSMTMTS magic as the cast looks back on several of the show's most memorable moments.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available to stream on Disney+.