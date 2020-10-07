As Mariah Carey recently told us, Thanksgiving is canceled, which is all the more reason for you to start getting in the real holiday spirit. If you need a little help, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is gifting us with a very festive holiday special that is set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 11. If that's not a big enough present for you, the special will also give fans a first look at a performance from the upcoming second season.

The 45-minute special, titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, will feature the cast singing their favorite seasonal tunes — which includes everything from the classics to the newer hits to a Hanukkah medley — and sharing their best holiday memories, as well as their New Year's resolutions. (Has the cast of HSMTMTS had as wild of a year as the rest of us? I guess we'll find out.) Joshua Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song that we can expect to hear in Season 2.

Joining Bassett in the special will be cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

Ahead of the special, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack (never say this show's branding isn't consistent) will be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 20.

While we don't know much about Season 2 just yet, it was confirmed that East High will be taking on Beauty and the Beast as its next school musical and that the season would feature songs from Beauty, High School Musicals 1 and 2, as well as original numbers, like the one Bassett will premiere in the holiday special.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available to stream on Disney+.