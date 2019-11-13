If you weren't already convinced, let TV Guide confirm that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is the cutest show to hit Disney+. We've got an exclusive sneak peek at the original song "Wondering," which will debut during the show's second episode, airing on Friday, and there's one word to describe it: Wow.

Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) has shown how cute she could be with her ukulele "I love you" confession to Ricky (Joshua Bassett) in the premiere, but she really shows off her pipes in this piano ballad. In the show, the song is written by Ashlyn (Julia Lester) to potentially end up in the troupe's production of High School Musical (and spoiler alert, Ashlyn also has a to-die-for singing voice).

Naturally, the song's lyrics feel like they're written directly about what Nini is going through in her love triangle with Ricky and E.J. (Matt Cornett) — "It feels like I might have broken the best thing I ever had/I said too much to take it back." So when Ricky quietly stumbles upon Nini and Ashlyn rehearsing, he's both intrigued and clearly regretting breaking up with Nini even more than he did before. The drama is so JUICY.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 2 airs Friday, Nov. 15 on Disney+.