Now that both the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention are over, it's time to move on to the next big event in the 2020 general election — the presidential debates. Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will go head-to-head in three debates before the general election, and TV Guide is here to help you figure out where and when to tune in.

The first debate will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c, and it will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be the first of three debates, with the next two taking place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. No moderators have been announced yet, but it's safe to assume the events will not have live audiences as they have in the past due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As of now, the major networks have not announced their coverage plans for the first debate, but there are still a few confirmed ways to watch. C-SPAN has announced it will stream the debate live on its channel as well as on C-SPAN.com and the C-SPAN Radio app. The Washington Post has also confirmed it will have an uninterrupted livestream of the debate on its website.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

This story will be updated regularly with additional broadcast, streaming, and online options for viewing the first debate.