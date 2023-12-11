Here's When Hallmark Is Reairing 12 of Its Best Classic Christmas Movies

Steve Lund and Merritt Patterson, The Christmas Cottage Ricardo Hubbs/Crown Media United States LLC

It's not really the holidays until you've checked off every one of Hallmark's 42 Christmas movies from this year's lineup. You've watched Lacey Chabert repair a broken sibling relationship with Scott Wolf in A Merry Scottish Christmas. You've experienced the chaos of Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane's Santa caper in Catch Me If You Claus. You've even traveled back in time to the 1940s with Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha in A Biltmore Christmas. And still, you find yourself looking for more festive escapes.

Luckily, December is Hallmark's time to shine with Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries running holiday movies from years past (and present) around the clock. Find yourself pulling an all-nighter cooking for a Christmas Day feast? Not to worry! Hallmark has old favorites airing at 2 o'clock in the morning, too.

So which Hallmark holiday classics should you make time for? Check out our picks for the 12 holiday movies to put on your list if you're not quite ready to quit the Christmas spirit just yet.

A Christmas Cottage (2017)

Re-airs: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 12a/11c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund

Who knew a Christmas cottage could make two people fall in love? That's exactly what happens between an anti-romantic interior designer and the brother of the bride when they get snowed in right before the wedding. Legend has it if newlyweds spend their first night at the cottage, their marriage will last forever. If late-night chats by a crackling fire with hot cocoa and cozy sweaters are your thing, then this movie is right up your alley.

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (2021)

Re-airs: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday airs Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 2a/1c, Sister Swap: Christmas in the City airs Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 4a/3c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kimberley Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams

It's true Hallmark movies follow a very specific formula, but the Sister Swap films, which star real-life sisters, are literally the same movie. Both films take place within the same timeframe and have the same scenes in each that are edited differently depending on which sister the story revolves around. It's actually quite impressive.

Three Wise Men and a Baby Hallmark

Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

Re-airs: Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel; extended cut streaming on Hallmark Movies Now

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Come for three of Hallmark's biggest stars, stay for a sweet tale of family, brotherhood, and self-discovery. Romance plays second fiddle in last year's most-watched Hallmark movie, which is a welcomed evolution to the holiday genre. If you want to experience even more Three Wise Men and a Baby, additional scenes were added to an extended cut for your viewing pleasure.

An Unexpected Christmas (2021)

Re-airs: Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6/5c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes

The fake relationship trope has been done many, many times before. What makes An Unexpected Christmas stand out is the chemistry that exudes onscreen between Lenz and Hynes, who play exes pretending they're still dating so as not to upset their families. You just can't fake real chemistry.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)

Re-airs: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12/11c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh

The secret weapon of this charming film is a cat named Ambrose, who you will 100% percent fall in love with. This Hallmark classic stars Routh as a bachelor firefighter who takes in a stray cat. From there, the story begins to take shape after he has a chance encounter with Sustad, whose character is an aspiring veterinarian and also an owner of a cat named Queenie. It's a lovely departure from the typical Hallmark fare and even spawned a 2021 sequel, The Nine Kittens of Christmas.

The Royal Nanny (2022)

Re-airs: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6a/5c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannette

Royalty, undercover spy work, and Christmas — a recipe for success! The movie puts a twist on the tried-and-true Hallmark formula by centering the story on a MI-5 agent who goes on an undercover assignment as the royal nanny with the task of protecting the family at Christmas. Things get more than complicated when sparks start to fly between her and the prince.

A Timeless Christmas (2020)

Re-airs: Sunday. Dec. 17 at 4a/3c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Erin Cahill, Ryan Paevey

Time-travel movies just hit a little differently during the holidays. This oldie makes it on our watch list due to Cahill and Paevey's performances as a tour guide and an inventor from the 1930s, respectively, as well as a magical clock and the comedy borne out of the fish-out-of-water circumstances.

A Bride for Christmas (2012)

Re-airs: Monday, Dec. 18 at 12/11c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker

It's always a good sign when Hallmark continues to re-run a classic that's more than a decade old. The first of two movies with Kebbel and Walker, the storyline isn't exactly original — a career woman swears off men after three broken engagements, a bachelor is dared to persuade a woman into marriage — but there's a surprising amount of depth.

One Royal Holiday (2020)

Re-airs: Monday, Dec. 18 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit

It's rare to have two Broadway stars headline a Hallmark film, but in 2020, we were gifted with this gem. Tveit plays a buttoned-up royal from Galwick who gets stranded in a blizzard, where Osnes offers to put him and his mother up. He's not exactly the Christmas-y type (those royals rarely are in these movies!) and he's under pressure to deliver the perfect speech, but through the magic of the holidays (and Osnes' help), he's able to do it.

Stephen Hagan and Lacey Chabert, A Royal Christmas Hallmark

A Royal Christmas (2014)

Re-airs: Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 12a/11c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan, Jane Seymour

Chabert can do no wrong when it comes to Christmas. She gets a chance to experience life as a princess when her boyfriend drops a surprising bombshell — he's actually a prince and has hid it from her this whole time. While it's understandable that trust would be lost in a relationship with a secret of that magnitude, she gets first-hand experience of the prince's mother's prickliness and suffers from major imposter syndrome. Even so, it's Chabert so she always finds a way to win in the end.

Let It Snow (2013)

Re-airs: Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 2a/1c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch, Alan Thicke

One of Bure's best Hallmark films, Let It Snow revolves around a spiritless executive who is sent to a lodge run by her father in order to present plans to maximize her company's profit potential for the property. There's a lot to like in this one — from a memorable meet-cute to mending fences between a father and a daughter to a rustic romance.