You're excited about the Friends reunion coming to HBO Max. We're excited about the Friends reunion coming to HBO Max. Everyone is collectively excited about the Friends reunion coming to HBO Max. (Could we be any more excited?) Which is why it was such a collective bummer when it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there now at least seems to be a silver lining: you officially have a chance to see it in person.

All the Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, in case you didn't know — announced via Instagram that they are giving away six tickets to the special's taping session to fans who donate to the All-In Challenge. Proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, and there's no set amount you have to donate in order to be entered. So, basically, there's no reason not to!

The winners will not only get to see the special be filmed live, but will get to meet the cast and get a tour of the studio, which is a pretty sweet deal for any super fan. As of right now, there's been no date announcement for the rescheduled taping, but isn't it better to know you're donating to a good cause and you have Friends reunion special tickets on lock, no matter what the future holds?

Read more about the All-In Challenge here.

While the Friends reunion special will not be available immediately on HBO Max's launch day — May 27 — all 236 episodes of the hit sitcom will be available to stream right away.